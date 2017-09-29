This Weather-Proof, Eco-Friendly Plasma Lighter Puts That Gas Station Bic to Shame

Eco-friendly, butane-free, & easy to use

Windproof & flameless so the elements won't stop it

USB rechargeable in one hour for quick reuse

One charge lasts 50-100 lights

Easy to clean & maintain

Plazmatic VEO's patented design makes it capable of lighting nearly anything, making it the most versatile lighter ever. With a wide lighting surface, cylindrical head, and push-button ignition, you'll be able to light candles, incense, glassware, and more with complete ease. Stop wasting disposable lighters, this one is butane-free, blazing hot, totally rechargeable, and here to stay.