Plazmatic VEO Flameless USB Lighter

This Weather-Proof, Eco-Friendly Plasma Lighter Puts That Gas Station Bic to Shame

by Plazmatic

Plazmatic VEO's patented design makes it capable of lighting nearly anything, making it the most versatile lighter ever. With a wide lighting surface, cylindrical head, and push-button ignition, you'll be able to light candles, incense, glassware, and more with complete ease. Stop wasting disposable lighters, this one is butane-free, blazing hot, totally rechargeable, and here to stay.

  • Eco-friendly, butane-free, & easy to use
  • Windproof & flameless so the elements won't stop it
  • USB rechargeable in one hour for quick reuse
  • One charge lasts 50-100 lights
  • Easy to clean & maintain

Details & Requirements

  • Butane-free
  • 50-100 lights per charge
  • Charge time: 1 hour
  • Temperature: up to 900º

Includes

  • Plazmatic VEO Flameless USB Lighter (matte black)
  • Detachable cap
  • USB charging cord
  • Zinc alloy case

