Perform Every Day Tasks Like a Samurai with This Tiny, Convenient Knife

If samurais carried pocket knives, these would be them. Machined from Grade 5 titanium, with a 440C stainless steel Tanto blade shaped in the classic katana form, these little knives are perfect for opening boxes, cutting rope, trimming loose ends, or anything else you need a pocket knife for.
- Engineered out of incredibly tough materials to resist any kind of wear & tear
- Fits comfortably on your keychain for EDC
- Built w/ pocket & money clip attached to carry on your belt or use to carry money
- Small dimensions make it extremely convenient for performing every day tasks