Pocket Samurai Titanium Keychain Knife

Perform Every Day Tasks Like a Samurai with This Tiny, Convenient Knife

by StatGear

If samurais carried pocket knives, these would be them. Machined from Grade 5 titanium, with a 440C stainless steel Tanto blade shaped in the classic katana form, these little knives are perfect for opening boxes, cutting rope, trimming loose ends, or anything else you need a pocket knife for.

  • Engineered out of incredibly tough materials to resist any kind of wear & tear
  • Fits comfortably on your keychain for EDC
  • Built w/ pocket & money clip attached to carry on your belt or use to carry money
  • Small dimensions make it extremely convenient for performing every day tasks

Details & Requirements

  • Handle material: Grade 5 titanium
  • Blade material: 440C stainless steel Tanto
  • Open length: 120.11mm
  • Closed dimensions: 67.5mm x 11.7mm x 9.64mm deep
  • Blade dimensions: 50mm x 9.5mm x 2.84mm deep
  • Weight: < 1 oz
  • Keyring loop
  • Pocket/money clip

Includes

  • Pocket Samurai Titanium Keychain Knife (black)

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Feb 19 - Feb 22