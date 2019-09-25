Get This Comprehensive, Ultra-Secure Cloud Solution at an Unbeatable Price

Description

Smoothly store & back up important files and data

Use duplication & redundancy to ensure that your data is always available on demand

Have full control of your data & easily manage them w/ just a click

Store your data from laptops, PCs & Mac devices

Protect your data w/ 256-Bit AES encryption

Have you ever accidentally lost an important file or ran out of space on your hard drive? Never worry about going through those hassles again with Polar Backup Cloud Storage. A complete backup solution to protect your data, Polar Backup utilizes state-of-the-art AWS technology, GDPR-compliance, and generous cloud storage to provide you smooth storage and backup runs. Intuitive and user-friendly, this platform gives you full control of your data, letting you easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup provides faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication, block-level uploads so you're sure that you always have your files within reach.