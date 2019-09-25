Get This Comprehensive, Ultra-Secure Cloud Solution at an Unbeatable Price

choose type:
DescriptionHave you ever accidentally lost an important file or ran out of space on your hard drive? Never worry about going through those hassles again with Polar Backup Cloud Storage. A complete backup solution to protect your data, Polar Backup utilizes state-of-the-art AWS technology, GDPR-compliance, and generous cloud storage to provide you smooth storage and backup runs. Intuitive and user-friendly, this platform gives you full control of your data, letting you easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup provides faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication, block-level uploads so you're sure that you always have your files within reach.
About the DeveloperFounded in Helsinki, Finland and drawing on a wealth of experience as a SaaS and MSP provider, Polar Backup knows how to deliver top service to a variety of clientele. They’ve spent the past two years developing disruptive Cloud storage technology to bring to market a low-cost backup solution with unbeatable security and reliability credentials.
