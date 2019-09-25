Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Backup + Storage > Cloud Storage

Polar Backup Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

Get This Comprehensive, Ultra-Secure Cloud Solution at an Unbeatable Price

Have you ever accidentally lost an important file or ran out of space on your hard drive? Never worry about going through those hassles again with Polar Backup Cloud Storage. A complete backup solution to protect your data, Polar Backup utilizes state-of-the-art AWS technology, GDPR-compliance, and generous cloud storage to provide you smooth storage and backup runs. Intuitive and user-friendly, this platform gives you full control of your data, letting you easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup provides faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication, block-level uploads so you're sure that you always have your files within reach.

  • Smoothly store & back up important files and data
  • Use duplication & redundancy to ensure that your data is always available on demand
  • Have full control of your data & easily manage them w/ just a click
  • Store your data from laptops, PCs & Mac devices
  • Protect your data w/ 256-Bit AES encryption
  • To learn more about Polar Backup, click here

  • RAM: 512MB
  • Hard drive space: 200MB
  • Windows 7 or later
  • Mac OS X 10.7 or later

  • Cloud storage: 1TB
  • Length of access: lifetime
  • This plan is only available to new users
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Max number of users: 1
  • Updates included
  • Amazon AWS infrastructure
  • Backup local, external, and network drives
  • AES 256 encryption password
  • File versioning
  • GDPR privacy compliant

Founded in Helsinki, Finland and drawing on a wealth of experience as a SaaS and MSP provider, Polar Backup knows how to deliver top service to a variety of clientele. They’ve spent the past two years developing disruptive Cloud storage technology to bring to market a low-cost backup solution with unbeatable security and reliability credentials.

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.