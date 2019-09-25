Get This Comprehensive, Ultra-Secure Cloud Backup Solution at an Unbeatable Price

Description

Smoothly store & back up important files and data

Use duplication & redundancy to ensure that your data is always available on demand

Have full control of your data & easily manage them w/ just a click

Store your data from laptops, PCs & Mac devices, and external hard drives

Protect your data w/ 256-Bit AES encryption

Updates to ensure faster speed & Catalina OS support

Mobile apps coming in 2020

To learn more about Polar Backup, click here

Install Polar Backup client on your PC or Mac.

Select what data to back up and set your schedule and security settings

Polar Backup agent will automatically upload the selected data from your local and external drives to the cloud

Unlike syncing solutions, with Polar Backup your data will never be deleted even if it was deleted from your PC/external devices

Have you ever accidentally lost an important file or run out of space on your hard drive? Never have to worry about that again with Polar, a complete backup solution to protect your prized photos, videos, important documents, and thousands of gigabytes of irreplaceable data. Polar Backup utilizes state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, GDPR-compliance, and generous cloud storage to provide you smooth backups. Intuitive and user-friendly, this platform gives you full control of your data, letting you easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup provides faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication and block-level uploads, so you can rest east knowing your important files are always within reach. Unlike Sync solutions, your files will never be deleted even if you delete them from your PC or Mac — Polar Backup stores those files forever, unless you delete the backup itself.