Get This Comprehensive, Ultra-Secure Cloud Backup Solution at an Unbeatable Price

DescriptionHave you ever accidentally lost an important file or run out of space on your hard drive? Never have to worry about that again with Polar, a complete backup solution to protect your prized photos, videos, important documents, and thousands of gigabytes of irreplaceable data. Polar Backup utilizes state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, GDPR-compliance, and generous cloud storage to provide you smooth backups. Intuitive and user-friendly, this platform gives you full control of your data, letting you easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup provides faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication and block-level uploads, so you can rest east knowing your important files are always within reach. Unlike Sync solutions, your files will never be deleted even if you delete them from your PC or Mac — Polar Backup stores those files forever, unless you delete the backup itself.
About the DeveloperFounded in London, UK and drawing on a wealth of experience as a SaaS and MSP provider, Polar Backup knows how to deliver top service to a variety of clientele. They’ve spent the past two years developing disruptive Cloud storage & backup technology to bring to market a low-cost backup solution with unbeatable security and reliability credentials.
