Polar Cloud Backup: Lifetime Subscription (5TB)

Get This Comprehensive, Ultra-Secure Cloud Backup Solution at an Unbeatable Price

by Polar Backup
Description

Have you ever accidentally lost an important file or run out of space on your hard drive? Never have to worry about that again with Polar, a complete backup solution to protect your prized photos, videos, important documents, and thousands of gigabytes of irreplaceable data. Polar Backup utilizes state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, GDPR-compliance, and generous cloud storage to provide you smooth backups. Intuitive and user-friendly, this platform gives you full control of your data, letting you easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with just a click. Polar Backup provides faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication and block-level uploads, so you can rest east knowing your important files are always within reach. Unlike Sync solutions, your files will never be deleted even if you delete them from your PC or Mac — Polar Backup stores those files forever, unless you delete the backup itself.

  • Smoothly store & back up important files and data
  • Use duplication & redundancy to ensure that your data is always available on demand
  • Have full control of your data & easily manage them w/ just a click
  • Store your data from laptops, PCs & Mac devices, and external hard drives
  • Protect your data w/ 256-Bit AES encryption
  • Updates to ensure faster speed & Catalina OS support
  • Mobile apps coming in 2020
  • To learn more about Polar Backup, click here


How it Works
  • Install Polar Backup client on your PC or Mac.
  • Select what data to back up and set your schedule and security settings
  • Polar Backup agent will automatically upload the selected data from your local and external drives to the cloud
  • Unlike syncing solutions, with Polar Backup your data will never be deleted even if it was deleted from your PC/external devices

System Requirements

  • RAM: 512MB
  • Hard drive space: 200MB
  • Windows 7 or later
  • Mac OS X 10.7 or later

Important Details

  • Cloud backup storage: 5TB
  • Length of access: lifetime
  • This plan is only available to new users , Licenses are non stackable
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Max number of users: 1
  • Updates included
  • Amazon AWS infrastructure
  • Backup local, external, and network drives
  • AES 256 encryption password
  • File versioning
  • GDPR privacy compliant

About the Developer

Founded in London, UK and drawing on a wealth of experience as a SaaS and MSP provider, Polar Backup knows how to deliver top service to a variety of clientele. They’ve spent the past two years developing disruptive Cloud storage & backup technology to bring to market a low-cost backup solution with unbeatable security and reliability credentials.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.