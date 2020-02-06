Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

PowerDot® 2.0 DUO Smart Muscle Stimulator™ (Two Pods)

Recover Like a Pro Athlete & Improve Overall Muscle Performance with 12+ Smart Electric Muscle Stimulation Programs

by PowerDot

Description

Meet PowerDot® 2.0 - the world's smartest muscle performance and recovery tool. Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) has been used for decades by the world's best athletes and physicians but has typically been expensive and hard to access. That doesn't have to always be the case. By connecting to PowerDot's intuitive mobile app via Bluetooth, you gain access to over 12 preset muscle stimulation programs with smart guides that show you how to use the product to help you recover muscles faster, massage out knots, avoid training fatigue, relieve muscle & joint soreness, increase muscle strength, increase blood circulation, and more. PowerDot's innovative EMS device allows you to tear down the four walls of the training room and access muscle stimulation from anywhere you are.

  • Over 12 electric muscle stimulation programs w/ smart guides
  • Proprietary symmetrical biphasic waveform creates a more powerful yet pain-free muscle contraction
  • Magnetic snaps allow you to get to stimulating your muscles 3x faster
  • Compact case for recovery on the go
  • Extended battery life for up to 20 hours of continuous stimulation
Featured in Gear Patrol, Runner's World, Men's Health, Wired, and PopSugar.

Specs

  • Color: red
  • Finish: matte
  • Materials: plastic
  • Product dimensions: 7.5" x 6.3" x 2.7"
  • Weight: 1.3 lbs
  • Smart TENS™ for targeted pain recovery
  • 12+ electric muscle stimulation programs
  • Mobile app: PowerDot (App Store or Google Play Store)
  • Reusable pads
  • Minimal wires
  • Sleek portable case
  • TSA friendly
  • Pain-free
  • Clinically proven
  • FDA cleared
  • PowerDot Return Policy

Note: The PowerDot 2.0 DUO cannot be paired with a PowerDot 1.0 DUO

Includes

  • 2x PowerDot pods
  • 2x set of electrode pads
  • 2x set of lead cables (3.9" & 11.8")
  • 2x micro USB charging cable
  • Durable carrying case
  • Instruction manual
  • Free mobile app download

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.