Recover Like a Pro Athlete & Improve Overall Muscle Performance with 12+ Smart Electric Muscle Stimulation Programs

Description

Meet PowerDot® 2.0 - the world's smartest muscle performance and recovery tool. Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) has been used for decades by the world's best athletes and physicians but has typically been expensive and hard to access. That doesn't have to always be the case. By connecting to PowerDot's intuitive mobile app via Bluetooth, you gain access to over 12 preset muscle stimulation programs with smart guides that show you how to use the product to help you recover muscles faster, massage out knots, avoid training fatigue, relieve muscle & joint soreness, increase muscle strength, increase blood circulation, and more. PowerDot's innovative EMS device allows you to tear down the four walls of the training room and access muscle stimulation from anywhere you are.



