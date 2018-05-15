Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Powerup Wireless Charging 8,000mAh Dual USB Battery (Black)

This Portable Battery Pack Can Charge Up to 3 Devices at Once

This day and age, everyone should have a portable charger. And this one is optimized for maximum convenience. With two USB ports and a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad built-in, this 8,000mAh battery pack can charge up to three devices simultaneously. No outlet, no problem — this portable battery is lightweight and easy to take anywhere.

  • SmartCharge adjusts charging output to charge your device at maximum speed
  • Supports up to three devices at once; two USB & one wireless
  • Features a massive 8,000mAh battery

Details

  • Capacity: 8,000mAh
  • Ports: 2 USB 2.1Amp, micro USB, USB Type-C
  • 1-Yr Manufacturer Warranty

Compatibility

  • iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 5, S6, S6 Edge, S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+
  • All other Qi-enabled devices

