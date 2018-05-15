This Portable Battery Pack Can Charge Up to 3 Devices at Once

SmartCharge adjusts charging output to charge your device at maximum speed

Supports up to three devices at once; two USB & one wireless

Features a massive 8,000mAh battery

This day and age, everyone should have a portable charger. And this one is optimized for maximum convenience. With two USB ports and a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad built-in, this 8,000mAh battery pack can charge up to three devices simultaneously. No outlet, no problem — this portable battery is lightweight and easy to take anywhere.