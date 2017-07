By Mammoth Interactive | in Online Courses





Master iOS 10 development w/ 102 hours of content

Learn the basics of coding in Swift & building apps in iOS 10

Work w/ iOS 10's new facial recognition capability

Use SiriKit to build apps that function better w/ Siri

Optimize iOS 10's significantly improved artificial intelligence

Build games w/ SpriteKit Games

Develop apps for TVOS, iPad, iPhone & Apple Watch The iOS 11 public beta is here, and now is the time to learn how to develop for Apple by mastering iOS 10. This massive, 102-hour course will immerse you in the basics of iOS programming, and get you up to speed with iOS 10 specifics, like the significantly improved artificial intelligence and Siri function. Before you know it, you'll be ready to dive headlong into all the brand new features of iOS 11.

John Bura has been programming games since 1997 and teaching since 2002. John is the owner of the game development studio Mammoth Interactive. This company produces XBOX 360, iPhone, iPad, android, HTML 5, ad-games and more. Mammoth Interactive recently sold a game to Nickelodeon! John has been contracted by many different companies to provide game design, audio, programming, level design and project management. To this day John has 40 commercial games that he has contributed to. Several of the games he has produced have risen to number 1 in the Apple's app store. In his spare time John likes to play ultimate Frisbee, cycle and work out.