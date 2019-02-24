Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Health + Beauty

Vitagene Premium Health DNA Kit + Ancestry DNA Test & Reports

Discover Your Ancestry & Reach Your Health Goals with Actionable Diet & Exercise Plans Based on Your DNA

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$99 $139.00 28% off
by Vitagene
(33)
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($99)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

We all know our bodies are unique, yet so many of us waste our time with cookie-cutter diets and trendy workouts. Vitagene presents a smarter, more effective way to stay healthy—all while learning about your genetics and ancestry. With a simple cheek swab, Vitagene can provide you with actionable health plans based on your DNA, lifestyle and goals. You can learn how your genetics influence your diet, understand which supplements and workouts are best for you, and discover how your genes inform your global ancestry. Plus, with this premium kit, you'll also get access to reports on your skin, detailing your genetic risk for common skin conditions including acne, eczema, dry skin, photoaging, tanning, freckles, and more

  • See how your genetics influence your diet
  • Discover the right food choices for you based on your genetics
  • Get a report w/ customized meal plans, tailored macronutrient percentages, gluten sensitivity info & more
  • Analyze your genetics, goals, medications & health conditions to find the best supplements
  • Learn the types, frequency & intensity of workouts best suited for your DNA
  • Discover your your genetic risk for common skin conditions w/ detailed reports
  • Understand your global ancestry w/ an interactive ethnic map & regional percentages
  • Receive continuous updates to your reports as genetic research emerges

Note: Vitagene does not currently ship outside of the United States. If you are interested in joining its international waiting list, please contact support@vitagene.com.

Reviews

  • Trustpilot: overall from 200+ reviews

Specs

  • Dimensions: 1.5"H x 8.1"L x 5.3"W
  • Weight: 0.5 oz
  • Note: For U.S. customers only.

Compatibility

  • Note: Vitagene can provide you with a health report using your raw data from a previous DNA test. Vitagene accepts raw DNA files from AncestryDNA, 23andMe, and MyHeritage.

Includes

  • 2 vials
  • 2 cheek swabs
  • Return shipment box
  • Instruction manual

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.