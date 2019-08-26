Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

This iPhone-Sized Gadget Projects a Screen Up to 200" for the Ultimate Portable Multimedia Experience

by Prima Projector
Description

Portable, slim, and as light as an iPhone 7s Plus, you can now turn every moment into a standalone multimedia experience, wherever you are. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector casts a 200" cinema-quality image onto any surface. Prima features 200 lumens, four times the brightness of other portable projectors, delivering a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition. With its Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor, you can access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector lets you enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback with its lasting battery life.

  • Enjoy life-size HD quality movies, sports & gaming on a 200" screen
  • Watch crisp & sharp display in any lighting condition w/ 1080p HD screaming & a 200-lumen bulb
  • Access Google Play Store, download apps & stream directly from Prima
  • Sync Prima w/ your phone, laptop, tablet devices & control your media
  • Connect via Bluetooth & Wi-Fi or plug-in media cables to Prima's ports
  • Get straight, clear images on any surface w/ automatic keystone angle adjustment

Specs

  • Resolution support: VGA (640 x 480) to full HD (1920 x 1080)
  • Brightness: 200 lumens
  • Projection size: 30-200 inches
  • Light source: LED
  • Light source life: 20,000
  • Keystone: horizontal +/- 40 degrees
  • Input: HDMI/USB/Micro SD
  • 64 bit quad-core processor
  • Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity
  • HD-IN interface
  • Up to 3 hours of video playback & up to 30 hours of audio playback
  • Product dimensions: 5.7"H x 3"L x 0.7"W
  • Product weight: 6.63oz

Compatibility

  • Equipped w/multiple ports for ease of use, including HDMI, USB, micro SD Card, audio & AV interface, so it can be connected to iPhone, Android smartphones, Chromecast, tablet, ipad, laptop, macbook, Blu-ray player, DVD, Fire tv stick, Roku stick, TV box, Netflix, and more

Includes

  • Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector
  • Remote control
  • Tripod
  • HDMI cable
  • Power cable

Shipping

  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 2 - Sep 9
  • Expected International Delivery: Sep 6 - Sep 9

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 1 year warranty included