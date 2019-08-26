This iPhone-Sized Gadget Projects a Screen Up to 200" for the Ultimate Portable Multimedia Experience

Description

Enjoy life-size HD quality movies, sports & gaming on a 200" screen

Watch crisp & sharp display in any lighting condition w/ 1080p HD screaming & a 200-lumen bulb

Access Google Play Store, download apps & stream directly from Prima

Sync Prima w/ your phone, laptop, tablet devices & control your media

Connect via Bluetooth & Wi-Fi or plug-in media cables to Prima's ports

Get straight, clear images on any surface w/ automatic keystone angle adjustment

Portable, slim, and as light as an iPhone 7s Plus, you can now turn every moment into a standalone multimedia experience, wherever you are. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector casts a 200" cinema-quality image onto any surface. Prima features 200 lumens, four times the brightness of other portable projectors, delivering a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition. With its Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor, you can access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector lets you enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback with its lasting battery life.