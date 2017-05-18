Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Private Internet Access VPN: 2-Yr Subscription

Trust In an Industry-Leading VPN: Surf the Web Anonymously & Without Restriction

by London Trust Media
Block hackers and government spies, even when you're connected to public Wi-Fi, thanks to Private Internet Access. High-level encryption ensures you’ll put an end to incessant digital advertising, while IP cloaking gives you access to the Internet uncensored from anywhere. With Private Internet Access, the only gateways to the outside Internet are the ones you open.

4.5/5 Stars, PC Mag
"While many VPN providers say they do not log their users' activities in order to protect anonymity, it's not often their claims get tested in the wild. However, a criminal complaint filed by the FBI... notes that a subpoena sent to Private Internet Access resulted in no useful data being revealed about a suspected hoaxer," Torrent Freak

  • Prevents data mining so you can browse anonymously
  • Blocks ads, trackers & malware w/ the new MACE feature
  • Connects instantly w/ one-click installers
  • Masks your location w/ IP cloaking
  • Allows the use of 5 devices simultaneously w/ unlimited bandwidth
  • Protects your identity w/ several layers of privacy
  • Bypasses censorship filters so you are free from geographic restrictions
  • Stops traffic w/ a kill switch if the VPN connection is unexpectedly terminated

Details & Requirements

  • Encrypts data based on the cryptographically secure Blowfish CBC algorithm
  • Includes SOCKS5 proxy
  • Provides more than 3,310 servers in 25 countries & 31 regions, including:
    • Australia
    • Brazil
    • Canada
    • France
    • Germany
    • Hong Kong
    • Ireland
    • Israel
    • Italy
    • Japan
    • Mexico
    • Netherlands
    • Romania
    • Russia
    • Singapore
    • Switzerland
    • Sweden
    • Turkey
    • USA
    • UK

Compatibility

  • Mac OS X
  • Windows
  • Linux
  • Android
  • iOS
  • For more details on compatibility, click here.

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital redemption
  • Offer good for new Private Internet Access customers only.
  • License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Minor updates included
  • Length of access: 2 years