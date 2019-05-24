Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Private Internet Access VPN: 2-Yr Subscription

Mask Your Identity, Unblock Websites & Surf at Blazing Speeds with an Award-Winning VPN Solution

Description

While there are some things you can afford to skimp on, your online privacy isn't one of them. Now with a new and improved client, Private Internet Access offers an even more secure and intuitive way to mask your identity, unblock websites, and surf the Web at blazing speeds. Private Internet Access uses Powerful Blowfish CBC encryption to keep your data under lock and key, while unlimited bandwidth ensures your browsing speed stays lightning quick. And, with a proven no-logging policy, it’s no mystery why Private Internet Access has won awards from the likes of PCMag, Lifehacker, and Tom’s Guide.

  • Bypass censored & geographically blocked websites, apps and services
  • Enjoy a more intuitive & robust experience via the new VPN client
  • Protect your identity by masking your location & IP address
  • Block ads, trackers & malware w/ the new MACE feature
  • Surf at blazing speed on 10 devices simultaneously w/ unlimited bandwidth
  • Encrypt your data w/ the cryptographically secure Blowfish CBC algorithm
  • Includes SOCKS5 proxy
  • Block unwanted connections w/ an advanced firewall
  • Access more than 3,300+ servers in 32 countries

Reviews

  • PC Mag Editor's Choice
  • Tom’s Guide Editor's Choice
  • BestVPN.com #1 Secure VPN
  • BestVPN.com #1 No-Logs VPN
  • Vpnmentor.com Most Stable VPN
  • Lifehacker Best VPN Service Of 2018
Strict No Logging Policy!

System Requirements

  • macOS 10.10 or later
  • Windows 7 or later
  • Linux: Ubuntu 18.04,17.10 or 16.04, Debian 9+, Mint 18+ or Arch
  • Android 4.1 or later
  • iOS 9 and 64-bit or later
  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • Opera

Important Details

  • Length of access: 2 years
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Access options: web and mobile
  • Max number of devices: 10 simultaneously
  • Based in the United States
  • Secure VPN account
  • Encrypted WiFi
  • P2P support
  • PPTP, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPSec
  • Unlimited bandwidth

What’s New

"The initial release of the new client primarily focuses on an improved user experience and improved architecture. The client should look and feel modern to use, be more robust, and run more efficiently compared to the existing client." - Private Internet Access

About the Developer

Private Internet Access is an award-winning VPN service provider that enables its users to browse the web privately and securely, with apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux & Google Chrome. Private Internet Access provides uncensored access to the internet through its robust global network of 3,307 VPN and proxy servers in 52 locations across 32 countries. Since its first release in 2010, Private Internet Access has grown to be one of the world’s largest premium VPN service providers with its customer base growing faster every day as more people become aware of online privacy concerns. Private Internet Access is a proud financial supporter of EFF, Fight for the Future, Access Now, Internet Society, Open Rights Group, Let’s Encrypt, OpenMedia and many more organizations.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.