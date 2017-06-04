Pursue a High-Demand Profession with One of the Industry's Most Respected Certifications

LearnSmart's expert-taught training bundle outlines major techniques for managing projects like a pro. By detailing each step in the process, you'll be fully prepared to sit for the PMP® and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® certifications. The coursework even counts towards the 35 contact-hour requirement for the PMP®. Best of all, you gain access to all of the materials for life, so you can always continue to grow your arsenal of skills. Even if you just want a refresher after 12 months, LearnSmart will be there for you--and your career.
- Get lifetime access to 76+ courses & 35+ hours of training
- Become certified by one of the industry's most respected & in-demand certification organizations
- Take lessons from a company that’s approved by Project Management Institute® to meet the strict educational criteria necessary to earn the PMP® & CAPM® certifications
- Access the material 24/7 so you can learn when you have time
- Meet the 35 contact-hour requirement for the PMP® exam & certification
- Maintain your certification by meeting the required Professional Development Units
*PMP, CAPM, PMBOK, PMI, PMI-ACP, and the PMI Registered Eduction Provider logo are registered marks of Project Management Institute, Inc.
LearnSmart has served the technology community with high-quality certification and skills training since 1997. LearnSmart has grown rapidly as a leading provider for individuals and corporations, serving clients from a broad range of Fortune 500 companies, as well as universities, government institutions, and the armed forces.
