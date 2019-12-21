With 4 Brushing Modes & 40,000 Brush Strokes Per Minute, ProSonic Delivers a Better Clean at an Unmatched Price

DescriptionElectric toothbrushes are clinically proven to provide a better clean than traditional brushes, and the ProSonic is one of the best among them. With 40,000 brush strokes per minute, this brush is top-of-class when it comes to delivering a thorough clean every time. It features four modes: gentle, daily, whiten, and polish — so you can always get the intensity and style of clean you prefer or need in the moment. Plus, its built-in timer will let you know when to switch between areas of your mouth, and when you've reached the recommended two-minute cleaning time. This brush runs for up to 21 days on a full charge and notifies you if it's running out of power so you're never left without the clean you crave. Because once you try ProSonic, you'll never use another brush.
