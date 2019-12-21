Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

ProSonic Whitening Toothbrush with 4 Brush Heads

With 4 Brushing Modes & 40,000 Brush Strokes Per Minute, ProSonic Delivers a Better Clean at an Unmatched Price

by ProSonic
Description

Electric toothbrushes are clinically proven to provide a better clean than traditional brushes, and the ProSonic is one of the best among them. With 40,000 brush strokes per minute, this brush is top-of-class when it comes to delivering a thorough clean every time. It features four modes: gentle, daily, whiten, and polish — so you can always get the intensity and style of clean you prefer or need in the moment. Plus, its built-in timer will let you know when to switch between areas of your mouth, and when you've reached the recommended two-minute cleaning time. This brush runs for up to 21 days on a full charge and notifies you if it's running out of power so you're never left without the clean you crave. Because once you try ProSonic, you'll never use another brush.

  • Clean & whiten your teeth w/ 40,000 times per minute
  • 4 modes w/ indicator lights to meet different demands
  • Waterproof class at IPX7
  • Smart mode memory: 2-min auto-stop & 30-sec timer reminder

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: ABS/TPE/Dupont Nylon
  • Product dimensions: 9.7"H x 1.1"L x 1"W
  • Input voltage: 5V
  • Input power: 8.W
  • Bristle diameter: 0.127mm, 0.152mm soft
  • Charging time: 12 hours
  • Working temperature: 32 - 122°F
  • 40,000 per minute
  • 4 modes: gentle, daily, whiten, and polish
  • Waterproof class at IPX7
  • Anti-skid, easy-to-hold, ergonomically designed

Includes

  • ProSonic Whitening Toothbrush
  • Toothbrush handle
  • 4x brush heads
  • Charging cord
  • User manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected International Delivery: Jan 20 - Jan 23

Terms

