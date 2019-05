Description

Features contoured bristles & a soft-grip handle for a comfortable brushing experience

Delivers up to 40,000 brush strokes per minute

The 2-minute auto-timer helps you meet dentist-recommended brushing time w/ 30-second intervals to hit different quadrants of your mouth

Features 4 brushing modes, including clean, soft, whiten, and massage

Lasts for 6 to 12 months after a full charge

Can survive a drop from up to 3 meters

Includes 10x plaque removal premium brush head

Give your teeth the ultimate protection with this high-powered electric toothbrush. With a wide variety of settings to deep clean the most stubborn plaque, gently whiten your teeth, and stimulate your gums, the Pur Hydro helps you reach levels of hygiene that will make your dentist proud. Plus, the outstanding six- to 12-month battery life is two to three times longer than competitors, making this an even more convenient tool.