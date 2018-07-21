Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Pure Cycles Volta Electric Bike

GPS Tracking & An Array of Smart Features Make This More Than Your Average E-Bike

$1,499 $1,999.00 25% off
by Pure Cycles
Description

The Volta is much more than an e-bike. While its 40 mile range and 20 mph top speed will certainly get you from A to B, the Volta shines through its sleek design and myriad of innovative features. Turn it on using the key fob, pedal efficiently with Smart Mode, and keep tabs on your ride thanks to the built-in anti-theft GPS. With this deal, you can choose between single-speed belt drive and 8-speed modes, as well as three different colors to get the perfect bike for your commute.

  • Cruise up to 40 miles on a single charge
  • Ride at up to 20 mph
  • Quickly turn your bike on & off w/ the included key fob
  • Keep track of your bike w/ anti-theft GPS
  • Regenerative braking puts power back into the bike when you brake
  • Use Smart Mode to provide power only when you need it
  • Record your rides w/ the activity tracker

Features

  • Color: available in black, white, or grey
  • Hyperwhite LED display
  • Touch-sensitive display
  • App activity tracker
  • anti-theft app GPS tracker
  • Power assist mode control via the app
  • Front and rear LED lights
  • Ambient light-controlled lights
  • Brake lights
  • Brakes automatically cut off motor assist when triggered
  • Type 1 E-Bike
  • Pedal-assist only
  • Motor assists up to 20mph
  • EU-certified

Specs

  • Weight: 37 lbs
  • Frame: Aluminum Pure Cycles E-Frame with hydroformed tubing
  • Fork: Aluminum Pure Cycles E-Frame with hydroformed tubing
  • Headset: 1 1/8" threadless semi-intergrated
  • Crankset (belt-drive): alloy, 60t chainring
  • Crankset (8-speed): alloy 48t chainring
  • BB: Square taper sealed cartridge with integrated torque sensor
  • Pedals: 9/16 alloy with tread inserts
  • Freewheel (belt-drive): Gates CDX
  • Freewheel (8-speed): SRAM PG-820 11-32t cassette
  • Chain (belt-drive): Gates CDX Belt
  • Chain (8-speed): KMC X8.93
  • Shifter (8-speed): SRAM X4 8 speed trigger shifter
  • Handlebar / Stem: Pure Cycles with integrated stem, front rack and light
  • Grips: Pure cycles silicone
  • Saddle: Pure Cycles
  • Seat post: micro adjust alloy, 27.2 x 300mm
  • Seat Clamp: integrated
  • Wheelset: Pure Cycles 20mm deep dish 32 hole rims with CNC sidewalls, disc front hub; 36v/250w rear electric hub
  • Tires: 22 x 1.5
  • Brakes: Tektro M-300 front disc / Tektro 810A rear
  • Brake Lever: Alloy 4 Finger
  • Speeds: Single-speed belt or 8-speed chain
  • Rated speed: 305 RPM
  • Rated voltage: 36V
  • Gear ratio: 14:1
  • Speed: up to 20 mph
  • Motor: 250W Rear nub sensorless motor
  • 10s2p 2.9Ah cell Panasonic lithium ion battery
  • Voltage: 32-42V
  • Capacity: 5.8Ah
  • Charging time: 2 hours
  • Range: up to 40 miles
  • Torque sensor install position: bottom bracket
  • Torque sensor type: torque (0-80Nm) + speed (32PPR)

Compatibility

  • Upright geometry will accommodate almost any rider 5' to 6'4"
  • Mobile app: Android 5 or later and iOS 9 or later

Includes

  • Redemption for Pure Cycles Volta Electric Bike
  • Manufacturer's lifetime frame and fork warranty
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty on components
  • Manufacturer's 2-year warranty on electric components

Please note: rack not included

Terms

