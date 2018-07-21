GPS Tracking & An Array of Smart Features Make This More Than Your Average E-Bike

Description

Cruise up to 40 miles on a single charge

Ride at up to 20 mph

Quickly turn your bike on & off w/ the included key fob

Keep track of your bike w/ anti-theft GPS

Regenerative braking puts power back into the bike when you brake

Use Smart Mode to provide power only when you need it

Record your rides w/ the activity tracker

The Volta is much more than an e-bike. While its 40 mile range and 20 mph top speed will certainly get you from A to B, the Volta shines through its sleek design and myriad of innovative features. Turn it on using the key fob, pedal efficiently with Smart Mode, and keep tabs on your ride thanks to the built-in anti-theft GPS. With this deal, you can choose between single-speed belt drive and 8-speed modes, as well as three different colors to get the perfect bike for your commute.