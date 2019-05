Instructor

The “IT" in Simon Sez IT stands for “Information Technology." We offer instruction to help learners win when it comes to computer and software technology. Learning software skills in an easy, self-paced way for an affordable price is what Simon Sez IT is all about.





The company was founded in 2008 by Chris “Simon" Calder, Director of IT operations for one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious institutions. In this role, Simon saw the need for low-stress software training for hundreds of employees in his company who were facing technological upgrades at work. That’s how the idea of Simon Sez IT was born.





Since then, Simon Sez IT has built a rapid and loyal following. At a time when many companies were struggling to survive, Simon Sez IT thrived—providing accessible, low-cost computer and software training to people of all ages, regardless of their computer experience. In our first four years alone, we serviced tens of thousands of satisfied customers in over 180 countries.