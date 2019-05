Access 27 lectures & 3.5 hours of content 24/7

Discuss concepts such as matrices, color models, brightness, contrast, & convolution from a mathematical perspective

Install Virtual Box

Perform matrix operations using Numpy & OpenCV

Discover a variety of Python libraries Everybody loves their filters, and in this course you'll learn how to build your very own, just like your favorites on Instagram and Snapchat. You'll build an app that allows you to load a photo, edit its contrast, brightness, and gray-scale, and then create and apply custom filters. In addition to the practical construction, you'll also delve into the Python theory behind it all.

Software developer and founder of ZENVA. Since 2012, Pablo Farias Navarro has been teaching online how to create games, apps and websites to over 150,000 students through the Udemy and Zenva Academy platforms, and created content for companies such as Amazon and Intel.



Pablo is a member of the Intel Innovator Program in the Asia Pacific, and has run live programming workshops in San Francisco, Brisbane and Bangalore. Pablo holds a Master in Information Technology (Management) degree from the University of Queensland (Australia) and a Master of Science in Engineering degree from the Catholic University of Chile.