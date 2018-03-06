This App Store & Google Play Hit is a Near-Magical Cure for Sleep Troubles

Human-composed, algorithmically remixed sounds optimize getting you to sleep, keeping you asleep, & waking you up feeling refreshed

Set your listening time for any length up to 24 hours

Wake up to sounds and music composed to help you feel refreshed

Includes the new focus module with music designed to help you get more work done

Apple Healthkit Integration

Control the soothing voiceover separately from the music

Personalize your sounds over time automatically

Use offline to get a good sleep anywhere

Access advanced features like fadeout timers, custom alarm songs, sleep history tracking, & more

Pzizz is the world's most advanced sleep and power nap system, helping you to fall asleep fast, stay asleep, and wake up feeling completely refreshed. This incredible app utilizes effective psychoacoustic principles to ease your mind and ensure your sleep is as regenerating as it should be. Sleep is arguably the most important aspect of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and yet so many of us struggle with it. Pzizz helps you overcome that challenge to become a healthier, more productive you.