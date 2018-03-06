This App Store & Google Play Hit is a Near-Magical Cure for Sleep Troubles

Pzizz is the world's most advanced sleep and power nap system, helping you to fall asleep fast, stay asleep, and wake up feeling completely refreshed. This incredible app utilizes effective psychoacoustic principles to ease your mind and ensure your sleep is as regenerating as it should be. Sleep is arguably the most important aspect of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and yet so many of us struggle with it. Pzizz helps you overcome that challenge to become a healthier, more productive you.
"I love Pzizz... Best I've used by a mile." JK Rowling, via Twitter
"[NBA player Roy] Hibbert credits the app for helping cure his insomnia and diminish his postgame dependence on Ambien." Sports Illustrated
“Pzizz helps you get to sleep faster and get more restful sleep with a combination of soothing sounds and voice cues aimed at helping you relax, destress, and get to sleep. In my experience, it works really well.” Adam Pash, Lifehacker
- Human-composed, algorithmically remixed sounds optimize getting you to sleep, keeping you asleep, & waking you up feeling refreshed
- Set your listening time for any length up to 24 hours
- Wake up to sounds and music composed to help you feel refreshed
- Includes the new focus module with music designed to help you get more work done
- Apple Healthkit Integration
- Control the soothing voiceover separately from the music
- Personalize your sounds over time automatically
- Use offline to get a good sleep anywhere
- Access advanced features like fadeout timers, custom alarm songs, sleep history tracking, & more