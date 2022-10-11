Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Charge Your Devices Without the Wires

$10.99 $21.99 50% off
by Neva Tech
Featuring premium design and fast charging parameters, this Qi charging stand will give your Qi-compatible phone a fast boost without needing to scramble around for a full wall charger. Plus, you'll spare your phone from the electric shock delivered by an outlet that can diminish the overall battery life of your phone. Equipped with built-in charging intelligence to prevent devices from overheating or short-circuiting, this simple stand will maximize your device's battery at optimal speed. Phones need to "eat healthy" too, and this wireless charging pad will help maintain your phone's long-term health.

  • Charge your phone in a healthier way, without giving it the electric shock of an outlet
  • Get a charge conveniently, without wrestling w/ wires
  • Maintain your phone's total battery life for longer

Details & Requirements

  • Qi Wireless Standard
  • Power: 5W
  • Input: 5V/2A
  • Output: 5V/1.5A
  • Charging frequency: 110-205KHz
  • Charging distance: 3~10mm
  • Charging efficiency: greater than or equal to 73%
  • Certificates: CE, FCC, ROHS

Compatibility

  • Qi-compatible devices

Includes

  • Qi Wireless Charging Pad
  • Fast charge 2A wall charger
  • Micro USB cable
  • User manual

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 27 - Nov 30
  • Expected International Delivery: Nov 27 - Nov 30