Algorithmic Trading is an approach in the stock market where computers are programmed to take certain trading actions in response to varying market data. This kind of trading is actually preferred over traditional trading techniques, and this course is here to tell you why. With 14 lectures, this course builds a foundation in Algorithmic Trading and is perfect for those who want to get a complete picture of the domain. It covers the what, how, and why of algorithmic trading, as well as the different algorithmic trading strategies and regulations for setting up an algorithmic trading business.





Explain what Algorithmic Trading is & its advantages

Describe different strategy paradigms & modeling ideas

List requirements for setting up an algorithmic trading platform

Describe regulatory requirements for US & Indian markets