By QuantInsti | in Online Courses
Algorithmic Trading is an approach in the stock market where computers are programmed to take certain trading actions in response to varying market data. This kind of trading is actually preferred over traditional trading techniques, and this course is here to tell you why. With 14 lectures, this course builds a foundation in Algorithmic Trading and is perfect for those who want to get a complete picture of the domain. It covers the what, how, and why of algorithmic trading, as well as the different algorithmic trading strategies and regulations for setting up an algorithmic trading business.
This is an essential course for quants and finance-technology enthusiasts. With 21 lectures, this course completes the Foundation Level for the Algorithmic Trading Learning Track, Get started in Python programming and learn to use it in financial markets. It covers Python data structures, Python for data analysis, dealing with financial data using Python, generating trading signals among other topics.
Profitable Options Trading strategies are backed by quantitative techniques and analysis. This course will teach you just how to do that. It is the first part of the two-course bundle that covers Options Pricing models and Options Greeks, with implementation on market data using Python. It starts with basic terminology and concepts you must know to be able to trade Options. It covers the concept of moneyness, put-call parity, volatility, and its types, hedging with options, and various options trading strategies.
This 2-hour course gets you started in using Machine Learning for trading. With 5 lectures, you will understand how different machine learning algorithms are implemented on financial markets data. You will go through and understand different research studies in this domain, and get a thorough overview of this niche field.
Momentum Trading is a technique that uses the Risk-Return Tradeoff principle. In this trading style, traders take advantage of a specific momentum or movement in the financial market until this strong trend loses strength. The higher the risk, the higher the return. This course will show you how to create a momentum trading strategy using real Forex markets data in Python, do a backtest on the in-built platform and analyze the results, as well as learn about risk management in intraday trading.
The primary aim of this course is to help you crack a quant interview by providing you with the right mix of interview questions to practice and enhance your knowledge and skills. Topics covered include logical reasoning, puzzles, statistics, probability, time series analysis, portfolio management, options, machine learning and Python, as well as discussion on the non-technical rounds and writing a resume.
Offered by Interactive Brokers, take your first step to automate and execute trading strategies in Python. It covers all essential steps from fetching data to sending orders using a free demo account on Interactive Brokers trading platform. Start automated trading today!
