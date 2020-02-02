Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle

Getting Started with Algorithmic Trading!
Python for Trading
Learn Profitable Options Trading Strategies in Python
Introduction to Machine Learning for Trading
Momentum Trading in Forex
Quant Interview Questions Preparation
Automated Trading with IBridgePy Using Interactive Brokers Platform
Getting Started with Algorithmic Trading!

Acquire Foundation Knowledge on Algorithmic Trading & Learn a Variety of Strategies and Regulations for Business Setup

By QuantInsti

Algorithmic Trading is an approach in the stock market where computers are programmed to take certain trading actions in response to varying market data. This kind of trading is actually preferred over traditional trading techniques, and this course is here to tell you why. With 14 lectures, this course builds a foundation in Algorithmic Trading and is perfect for those who want to get a complete picture of the domain. It covers the what, how, and why of algorithmic trading, as well as the different algorithmic trading strategies and regulations for setting up an algorithmic trading business.

  • Access 14 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Explain what Algorithmic Trading is & its advantages
  • Describe different strategy paradigms & modeling ideas
  • List requirements for setting up an algorithmic trading platform
  • Describe regulatory requirements for US & Indian markets
QuantInsti® is a pioneer institute in providing educational and technological courses and tools for Quants, Traders and Developers. The course creators are market practitioners with a combined experience of over 40 years in financial markets. It was founded and is powered by a leading HFT firm in India, iRage.

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Python for Trading

Learn Effective Automated Trading Strategies with Python & Execute It in Financial Markets

By QuantInsti

This is an essential course for quants and finance-technology enthusiasts. With 21 lectures, this course completes the Foundation Level for the Algorithmic Trading Learning Track, Get started in Python programming and learn to use it in financial markets. It covers Python data structures, Python for data analysis, dealing with financial data using Python, generating trading signals among other topics.

  • Access 21 lectures & 6.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Code various trading strategies
  • Work w/ time-series data & be able to manipulate it
  • Identify trading signals using technical indicators
  • Predict the upcoming trends
  • Incorporate transaction costs & slippage in backtesting
  • Analyze the trading strategies using various performance metrics
Requirements

  • Internet access required
Learn Profitable Options Trading Strategies in Python

Utilize Quantitative Techniques & Analysis to Access Profitable Options Trading

By QuantInsti

Profitable Options Trading strategies are backed by quantitative techniques and analysis. This course will teach you just how to do that. It is the first part of the two-course bundle that covers Options Pricing models and Options Greeks, with implementation on market data using Python. It starts with basic terminology and concepts you must know to be able to trade Options. It covers the concept of moneyness, put-call parity, volatility, and its types, hedging with options, and various options trading strategies.

  • Access 11 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Backtest options trading strategies & use them to trade in live markets
  • Explain Options Greeks
  • Calculate the Options Price & Options Greeks
  • Visualize the payoff of Calendar Spread strategy
  • Predict movement of indices using the implied volatility of the options
  • Backtest various volatility based trading strategies
Requirements

  • Familiarity with basic types of Options such as call and put
  • Know how options trade, such as expiry/option chain
  • Knowledge of volatility, factors impacting options is usefu
  • Experience in working with 'Dataframes' and 'mibian' would be beneficial
Introduction to Machine Learning for Trading

Understand Machine Learning & Know How Algorithms Are Used for Stock Price Prediction

By QuantInsti

This 2-hour course gets you started in using Machine Learning for trading. With 5 lectures, you will understand how different machine learning algorithms are implemented on financial markets data. You will go through and understand different research studies in this domain, and get a thorough overview of this niche field.

  • Access 5 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Use financial markets data for prediction
  • Explain the different types of machine learning algorithms
  • Describe the different supervised learning models
  • Code different supervised machine learning models
Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Code reading skills would be helpful
Momentum Trading in Forex

Get a Grip on Effective Momentum Trading Techniques & Use Them to Drive Stocks in Forex

By QuantInsti

Momentum Trading is a technique that uses the Risk-Return Tradeoff principle. In this trading style, traders take advantage of a specific momentum or movement in the financial market until this strong trend loses strength. The higher the risk, the higher the return. This course will show you how to create a momentum trading strategy using real Forex markets data in Python, do a backtest on the in-built platform and analyze the results, as well as learn about risk management in intraday trading.

  • Access 6 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Create a momentum trading strategy in Forex market
  • Backtest the strategy using Quantra Blueshift
  • Manage risk using Leverage, Stop-Loss & Capital allocation methods
Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Some exposure of programming is beneficial
Quant Interview Questions Preparation

Learn How to Ace a Quant Interview, Prepare the Perfect Resume, Manage Your Portfolio, and More

By QuantInsti

The primary aim of this course is to help you crack a quant interview by providing you with the right mix of interview questions to practice and enhance your knowledge and skills. Topics covered include logical reasoning, puzzles, statistics, probability, time series analysis, portfolio management, options, machine learning and Python, as well as discussion on the non-technical rounds and writing a resume.

  • Access 7 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Create resume for the role of a Quant Analyst, Quant Trader or Data Scientist
  • Analyze & solve Quant interview questions
  • Prepare for the HR round
Requirements

  • Internet access required
Automated Trading with IBridgePy Using Interactive Brokers Platform

Start Automated Trading Today with 9 Lectures on IBridgePy, Interactive Brokers & Python and How to Navigate Data Using Them

By QuantInsti

Offered by Interactive Brokers, take your first step to automate and execute trading strategies in Python. It covers all essential steps from fetching data to sending orders using a free demo account on Interactive Brokers trading platform. Start automated trading today!

  • Access 9 lectures & 3.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Automate your trading strategies on Interactive Brokers
  • Fetch real-time and historical data for different time frames
  • Place orders for various instruments such as stocks, futures, options & currencies
  • Track the status of your orders & your portfolio position on a real-time basis
Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • Familiarity with live trading and related terminology such as tickers, placing orders, types of orders, positions tracking
  • Experience in working with functions and conditional statements in Python is required

