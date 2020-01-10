Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Reader Mode Pro: Chrome Reading Extension

This Chrome Reading Extension Helps You Read Without the Clutter, Ads & Distractions

by ReaderMode
Description

Many sites on the Internet have too many ads, unnecessary images or links inserted between paragraphs, and lots of other elements that might draw your attention away from the article that you are reading. Good thing there's a distraction-free Chrome extension—Reader Mode. It removes clutter, ads and distractions, and features dyslexia support, text annotating and highlighting, text-to-speech, and many other customization tools. With the Pro version, Reader Mode gives you additional highlighting and note-taking features. Get Reader Mode and customize you reading experience!

  • Design your own theme & easily customize the reader's look to your liking
  • Highlight & take notes on texts that you found important
  • Translate any text to any language w/ the Google Translate tool
  • Read the articles at your own pace by using the Dyslexia Ruler as guidance
  • Choose from multiple Dyslexia-friendly fonts

Reviews

  • Product Hunt: #1 Product of the Day
  • Softpedia: "With so many features, from a distraction-free reader to dyslexia support and text-to-speech, Reader More is an excellent extension.

Pro Version

  • Distraction-free and ad-free reading
  • Theme customization
  • Custom CSS
  • Print pages
  • Fullscreen mode
  • Auto-run ability
  • Deletion of unwanted elements
  • Save edited pages
  • Share To Twitter
  • Dyslexia Fonts
  • Dyslexia Ruler
  • Text-to-Speech
  • Article Outline
  • Text annotating and highlighting
  • Notes List
  • Auto-scroll functionality
  • Dark Panel Mode
  • Google Search
  • Google Translate
  • Remove Footer Option

System Requirements

  • Chrome

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Max number of devices: 2
  • Access options: desktop & mobile
  • Software version: 1.0.8
  • Updates included

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.