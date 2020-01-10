This Chrome Reading Extension Helps You Read Without the Clutter, Ads & Distractions

Description
Many sites on the Internet have too many ads, unnecessary images or links inserted between paragraphs, and lots of other elements that might draw your attention away from the article that you are reading. Good thing there's a distraction-free Chrome extension—Reader Mode. It removes clutter, ads and distractions, and features dyslexia support, text annotating and highlighting, text-to-speech, and many other customization tools. With the Pro version, Reader Mode gives you additional highlighting and note-taking features. Get Reader Mode and customize you reading experience!
Reviews
Pro Version
System Requirements
Important Details
Terms