This Chrome Reading Extension Helps You Read Without the Clutter, Ads & Distractions

Description

Many sites on the Internet have too many ads, unnecessary images or links inserted between paragraphs, and lots of other elements that might draw your attention away from the article that you are reading. Good thing there's a distraction-free Chrome extension—Reader Mode. It removes clutter, ads and distractions, and features dyslexia support, text annotating and highlighting, text-to-speech, and many other customization tools. With the Pro version, Reader Mode gives you additional highlighting and note-taking features. Get Reader Mode and customize you reading experience!





Design your own theme & easily customize the reader's look to your liking

Highlight & take notes on texts that you found important

Translate any text to any language w/ the Google Translate tool

Read the articles at your own pace by using the Dyslexia Ruler as guidance

Choose from multiple Dyslexia-friendly fonts

Reviews