Stay Ahead of the Business Curve with The Leading Book Summary Service

Description

Stay ahead of the curve w/ access to all current & future summaries

Dive into a massive library w/ over 300 high-quality summaries

Get summaries of best sellers, classic reads, & books that will help you solve specific problems like productivity, tough conversations, management, and more

Learn from summaries that have been carefully chosen & professionally curated only the most important ideas and practical tips

View animated video summaries that enhance your takeaways

Top book summaries include: Steve Jobs, Made to Stick, Rework, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, To Sell is Human, Hooked, Creativity Inc, Leaders Eat Last, Sapiens & 10% Happier

If you want to get ahead and stay atop of the business world, you need to be constantly learning and consuming new knowledge. That's not easy to do — who has time to read hundreds of books every year? Readitfor.me does that for you. The leading book summary service for entrepreneurs, executives, and business coaches, Readitfor.me condenses the most important books into twelve-minute summaries that will keep you up to date on the most important trends in the business world.

Reviews