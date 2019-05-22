Bring a Bear Hug of Protection to Your Passwords & Log into Your Favorite Sites Faster

Description

Type your passwords & log into websites w/ one click

Access & autofill your credit cards and never get off the couch while shopping

Save your passwords in a single place & say goodbye to password resets

Safely store sensitive notes

Automatically sync passwords across all your computers, phones & tablets

Meet RememBear, the friendly app that saves and autofills your passwords, so you can log into sites faster and avoid the un-"bear"-able hassle of resetting your login info. Brought to you by renowned VPN provider TunnelBear, RememBear lets you securely log into websites with a single click and autofill information while you're shopping online. RememBear delivers bear hug-powerful protection with super strong AES256 encryption and is secured end-to-end so that you, and only you, are the only one who can see your sensitive data.