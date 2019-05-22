Bring a Bear Hug of Protection to Your Passwords & Log into Your Favorite Sites Faster

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Description

Meet RememBear, the friendly app that saves and autofills your passwords, so you can log into sites faster and avoid the un-"bear"-able hassle of resetting your login info. Brought to you by renowned VPN provider TunnelBear, RememBear lets you securely log into websites with a single click and autofill information while you're shopping online. RememBear delivers bear hug-powerful protection with super strong AES256 encryption and is secured end-to-end so that you, and only you, are the only one who can see your sensitive data.

An App Store App of the Day!

  • Type your passwords & log into websites w/ one click
  • Access & autofill your credit cards and never get off the couch while shopping
  • Save your passwords in a single place & say goodbye to password resets
  • Safely store sensitive notes
  • Automatically sync passwords across all your computers, phones & tablets

System Requirements

  • 64-bit macOS 10.12 or later
  • iPads and iPhones with iOS 11.2 or later
  • Android 5.0 or later
  • Windows 10 or later

Important Details

  • Length of access: 2 years
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Access options: desktop and mobile

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.