Fall Asleep & Stay Asleep Faster with This CBD Treatment

Description

REST was formulated to address one of the biggest epidemics of our time! Get the best night's sleep of your life with this simple, yet powerful full spectrum CBD tincture. Enhanced with terpenes that induce rest, relaxation and calmness, REST is an all-natural, safe way to tackle those restless nights. Common Ground CBD supplements are formulated with premium full spectrum hemp extracts that are farmed, extracted, formulated and packaged in Colorado in proprietary, small-batch formulations.