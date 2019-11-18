Fall Asleep & Stay Asleep Faster with This CBD Treatment

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Description

REST was formulated to address one of the biggest epidemics of our time! Get the best night's sleep of your life with this simple, yet powerful full spectrum CBD tincture. Enhanced with terpenes that induce rest, relaxation and calmness, REST is an all-natural, safe way to tackle those restless nights. Common Ground CBD supplements are formulated with premium full spectrum hemp extracts that are farmed, extracted, formulated and packaged in Colorado in proprietary, small-batch formulations.

Specs

  • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • Ingredients: Organic C8 MCT Oil (Coconut Derived), Organically Farmed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Steam Distilled Terpenes from Organic Hemp)
  • Each bottle is approx. a one month supply
  • Potency: 1500 mg CBD
  • Amount per serving: 50 mg
  • No artificial flavors or additives
  • GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan
  • Farmed, extracted, and formulated in Colorado
  • USA lab tested
  • Hemp-derived
  • Organic farming practices

Includes

  • 30ml Bottle of REST 1500mg CBD Oil
  • 1ml Dropper
Customers must be 18+ [21+ for smoking products] to purchase. Hemp-derived. Non-psychoactive. Does not contain THC. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. It's the buyer's responsibility to obey by all applicable local, state, and federal laws.

Shipping

  • free shipping
  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 25 - Feb 1

Terms

  • Offer is not eligible for purchase via PayPal. A credit or debit card is required to complete this transaction.
  • All sales final