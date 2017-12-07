No Smartphone Lens Kit Is as Complete as the Universally-Compatible RevolCam

With three high-quality camera lenses, an adjustable brightness LED, and a selfie mirror all on the same device, RevolCam has completely reinvented smartphone photography. The compact, easy to use design fits on any smartphone, giving you many creative options. You can easily swap between wide angle, fisheye, and macro lenses with a flick of the finger thanks to the revolving design, and there's even a detachable LED light to capture perfect photos in any conditions. Want to take better pictures, but don't want to lug around a DSLR? RevolCam is your solution.
Successfully funded on Kickstarter
Featured in CNET, Yahoo!, Digital Trends, Geeky Gadgets, Cult of Mac, and more
- Capture memories in perfect detail w/ a choice of lenses & lighting
- Choose between wide-angle, macro, & fisheye lenses w/ a simple flick
- Bring it anywhere thanks to the lightweight design & carrying case
- Control light manually w/ 230 levels of light available
- Mount the detachable light w/ its magnetic backing for better pictures
- Take selfies more easily w/ the built-in selfie mirror
- Attach it to any smartphone