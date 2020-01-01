Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Rezi Résumé Software: Lifetime Subscription

This Software Creates Better, Hiring System-Optimized Résumés to Help You Get Your Dream Career

by Rezi
Description

Did you know that 75% of résumés go unseen by employers? Never worry about your résumé being part of that fraction, thanks to Rezi! Rezi is an incredibly powerful résumé generator that allows you to unlimited flexibility while ensuring you create an ATS optimized résumé every time. An ATS, applicant tracking system, manages the recruiting and hiring process, including job postings and job applications. It organizes and makes searchable information about job seekers. Joining the speed of technology, the Rezi Score gives instant feedback on your résumé—providing a dynamic benchmark to guide your resume creation.

Trusted by over 100,000 job seekers
Rezi user have received interviews from Airbnb, Spotify, Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft


  • Build hirable résumés w/ hackable formats for every experience level
  • Get instant feedback on your résumé
  • Enjoy more interviews & successful job applications
  • Get quicker job interviews & offers

System Requirements

  • Web App works best on Google Chrome
  • Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • This plan is only available to new users
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: desktop & mobile
  • Updates included

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.