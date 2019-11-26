This Reusable Smart Notebook Instantly Blasts Your Notes to The Cloud

Description

Stop wasting paper w/ the world's first smart, microwave-to-erase-and-reuse notebook

Instantly upload your notes to the cloud via your smartphone w/ the Rocketbook app

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like google docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, box, email, Slack, and more

Start fresh by popping your Rocketbook in the microwave to erase & reuse your notebook up to 5 times

Never lose your pen again with the included pen station notebook attachment

Easily find and share the notes you need w/ Rocketbook's sophisticated AI technology to create smart titles, smart search, and email transcription





Reviews PCMag: ★ ★ ★ ★

The Rocketbook Wave gives you the freedom of a traditional pen and paper notebook while instantly blasting your notes into the cloud using your smartphone. When you write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, you can erase your notes when you've run out of room by plopping the notebook in the microwave. Once you've scanned your notes with your smartphone, simply zap your pages clean while your ideas remain secure in the cloud. Each book comes with one Pilot FriXion pen and one Pen Station, which attaches to your notebook and carries any size pen ensuring you never lose it.