Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station

This Reusable Smart Notebook Instantly Blasts Your Notes to The Cloud

by Rocketbook
Description

The Rocketbook Wave gives you the freedom of a traditional pen and paper notebook while instantly blasting your notes into the cloud using your smartphone. When you write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, you can erase your notes when you've run out of room by plopping the notebook in the microwave. Once you've scanned your notes with your smartphone, simply zap your pages clean while your ideas remain secure in the cloud. Each book comes with one Pilot FriXion pen and one Pen Station, which attaches to your notebook and carries any size pen ensuring you never lose it.

  • Stop wasting paper w/ the world's first smart, microwave-to-erase-and-reuse notebook
  • Instantly upload your notes to the cloud via your smartphone w/ the Rocketbook app
  • Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like google docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, box, email, Slack, and more
  • Start fresh by popping your Rocketbook in the microwave to erase & reuse your notebook up to 5 times
  • Never lose your pen again with the included pen station notebook attachment
  • Easily find and share the notes you need w/ Rocketbook's sophisticated AI technology to create smart titles, smart search, and email transcription


Specs

  • Dimensions: 6.0" x 8.9"
  • Material: Acid-free, fine-grain paper
  • Binding: Polypropylene
  • Pages: 80 dot grid lined pages
  • Warranty: 30 days

Includes

  • 1 Rocketbook Wave: Executive
  • 1 Pilot FriXion Pen
  • 1 Pen Station

