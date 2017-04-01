Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story NEFF Collector's Box (Large Shirt)

Commemorate the Hit Entry to the Star Wars Saga with This Jam-Packed Box of Collectibles

Celebrate the great success of the assault on Eadu with this limited edition Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Collector's Box from NEFF! This awesome box is packed with a collector's t-shirt, two piece of collector's headwear, collectibles, a funko figurine, a signed Star Wars novel, a Marvel Star Wars comic book, and a whole lot more. Rock your Rebel pride!

Includes
  • 1 NEFF Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Collector's T-Shirt (large)
  • 2 pieces of NEFF Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Collector's Headwear
  • Various collectibles
  • Funko figurine
  • Signed Star Wars novel
  • Marvel Star Wars comic book
  • and more...

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 10 - Apr 13