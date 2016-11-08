Step Up Your Organization Game with This Portable Wardrobe Pack

Lost socks and wrinkled clothing may be a rite of passage for you, but why not throw some organization into your travel plans? Rolo makes it easy for even the messiest of us to travel like a pro with its separated mesh pockets and 360-degree hanging hook. Just open your bag, swing the hook around, and hang for easy access to everything you need.
"Pack whatever clothes you need and roll them up in the 16-inch by 6-inch Rolo Bag."
The New York Times
- Made of waterproof nylon
- Includes two large & two small mesh pockets
- Easy to roll up
- Acts as a portable wardrobe w/ included hanger
- Works as a shoulder bag or hooks on your backpack