Step Up Your Organization Game with This Portable Wardrobe Pack

Made of waterproof nylon

Includes two large & two small mesh pockets

Easy to roll up

Acts as a portable wardrobe w/ included hanger

Works as a shoulder bag or hooks on your backpack

Lost socks and wrinkled clothing may be a rite of passage for you, but why not throw some organization into your travel plans? Rolo makes it easy for even the messiest of us to travel like a pro with its separated mesh pockets and 360-degree hanging hook. Just open your bag, swing the hook around, and hang for easy access to everything you need.The New York Times