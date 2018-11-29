Treat Your Feet to 360 Degrees of Heated Shiatsu Massaging Relief

Description

Treat your feet to 360° of massaging relief

Set timers, add heat, & adjust intensity w/ the built-in buttons

Choose from low, medium & high intensity modes

Use safely w/ overheating protection

Easily maintain w/ the removable, washable foot holder

Few things beat the feeling of taking off your shoes after a long day at work, but sometimes even that isn't enough to decompress from the day. Sable's Heated Foot Massager helps you truly unwind with 360-degrees of foot massaging bliss. Using pressure rollers that target the soles of your feet and an airbag that gently compresses the bridge of your foot, this massager gives your aching feet the relief they need, all the while warming them up and boosting circulation.