Bring the Power of the Force to Your Floors with Intelligent Obstacle Detection & 20x more Suction

Description

Clean your floors with 20x more suction power

Have the vacuum memorize your layout w/ Visionary Mapping™ Plus technology

Watch it avoid common obstacles like chair legs

Reach dust in corners w/ the vacuum's bristle brush & drop-down shutter

Get consistent power w/ less clogging thanks to CycloneForce™ technology

EasyPass™ Wheels allow the vacuum to move between different surfaces

Get optimal suction for any surface type w/ intelligent power control

Hear your favorite Star Wars sound effects as responses to control commands

With the ability to intelligently avoid obstacles, clean corners, and make dust disappear on any surface, we wouldn't blame you for thinking the POWERbot uses the Force to tidy up your living space. This Star Wars™-themed vacuum combines Visionary Mapping™ technology with a FullView Sensor™ to map the layout of your home and intelligently avoid obstacles. It boasts 20 times the suction power of its predecessor and automatically adjusts its suction power for any surface—all the while responding to commands with your favorite sound effects from the movies!