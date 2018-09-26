Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Samsung POWERbot Star Wars Robot Vacuum

Bring the Power of the Force to Your Floors with Intelligent Obstacle Detection & 20x more Suction

by Samsung
Description

With the ability to intelligently avoid obstacles, clean corners, and make dust disappear on any surface, we wouldn't blame you for thinking the POWERbot uses the Force to tidy up your living space. This Star Wars™-themed vacuum combines Visionary Mapping™ technology with a FullView Sensor™ to map the layout of your home and intelligently avoid obstacles. It boasts 20 times the suction power of its predecessor and automatically adjusts its suction power for any surface—all the while responding to commands with your favorite sound effects from the movies!

  • Clean your floors with 20x more suction power
  • Have the vacuum memorize your layout w/ Visionary Mapping™ Plus technology
  • Watch it avoid common obstacles like chair legs
  • Reach dust in corners w/ the vacuum's bristle brush & drop-down shutter
  • Get consistent power w/ less clogging thanks to CycloneForce™ technology
  • EasyPass™ Wheels allow the vacuum to move between different surfaces
  • Get optimal suction for any surface type w/ intelligent power control
  • Hear your favorite Star Wars sound effects as responses to control commands

Specs

  • Dimensions: 13.4" x 3.8" x 13.7"
  • Limited edition
  • Design: Stormtrooper
  • Pet-friendly
  • Bagless
  • Compatible with all floor types
  • Cordless
  • Reusable filter
  • 7 scheduling presets
  • Suction: 10W
  • Pre-motor filter
  • Multi-surface cleaning
  • Auto docking
  • Intelligent power control
  • Dust capacity: 0.3 L
  • Exhaust filter
  • Cliff sensor
  • Visionary Mapping™
  • FullView Sensor™
  • Cleaning path width 11.4"
  • CycloneForce™ Technology
  • Edge Clean Master
  • Brush Type: Combo
  • Running time: 60 min
  • Cleaning speed: 32cm/sec
  • Weight: 8.8 lbs

Compatibility

  • Samsung Smart Home App: iOS 8 or later and Android 4 or later

Includes

  • Vacuum
  • Docking station
  • Power cord
  • Battery adapter
  • User manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 6 - Oct 9

Terms

  • All sales final.