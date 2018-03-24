This Alarm Clock Also Organizes & Charges Your Devices Overnight

Boasts four USB ports, including one high-powered, 2.1 amp USB port

Features larger than usual 1.8" red digits that auto dim at night

Works in both 12-hour & 24-hour time modes

Half charging station, half alarm clock, the Sandman is the ultimate do-it-all nightstand device. With four integrated USB ports and a cable management system, this innovative clock allows you to charge all of your devices overnight without worrying about any clutter. Plus, as the name implies, it works as a basic alarm clock with a snooze button and even a battery backup.