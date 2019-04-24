Take a Deep Dive Into These Episodic eBook & Audio Format Stories from Award-Winning Talent

Serial Box combines the episodic awesomeness of TV and the well-crafted storytelling magic of books to produce an incredibly exciting online library of engaging serials. Like TV, the episodes are enjoyable on their own but build over the course of the season to tell a bigger story. Each episode is available in ebook and audio and takes about 40 minutes to enjoy. With this deal, you'll get a bundle of completed sci-fi and fantasy serials that you can enjoy on your own time.

System Requirements

Internet required

Important Details

Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase

Length of access: lifetime

About the Developer

Serial Box delivers the best stories in audio and for reading. Switch between listening and reading with a single click. We deliver bite-sized stories—dramas, comedy, sci-fi/fantasy, non-fiction and more—to fit your day. Perfect for busy fans of ebooks, audiobooks, TV, and podcasts.While technology has rapidly evolved, the way publishers and writers bring books to readers really hasn't. Storytelling in TV has become more sophisticated and multilayered, podcasts have risen to mainstream media status—but ebooks are just books on digital devices, not easier, more fun, or more social than they were before.Serial Box is here to change all of that: artfully blending together the best of series television and the convenience of ebooks and audiobooks to bring readers a new form of storytelling. Releasing fiction serials over the course of 10-16 week seasons, Serial Box is about delivering addictive episodes straight to the user’s digital device to be read or listened to anytime, anywhere.Taking a few pages from the world of television, Serial Box hires a team of a talented and award-winning writers to collaborate on each serial, pulling the best ideas to develop great characters and craft a narrative that captivates readers over the course of the season. A new ensemble of writers works on each series, so each will vary in genre and length, but they'll always be entertaining page-turners that keep you wondering what will happen in next week's episode.