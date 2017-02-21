The Award-Winning Writing App Used by New York Times Best-Selling Authors

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Please note this is for most recent Windows version: 1.9.7 Ever tried writing a novel in Microsoft Word? Trust us, you don't want to. That's why writing professionals around the world use Scrivener, the word processor and project management tool that stays with you from your first, unformed idea all the way through to the final draft. As you're writing, outline your ideas, take notes, and view research all at once. Scrivener takes all the tools you have scattered around your desk and makes them available in one application.
  • View & edit different sections of your writing in isolation or as a whole
  • Take a “snapshot” of a document, then edit & rewrite knowing you can restore an earlier revision at any time
  • Easily storyboard & rearrange your project
  • Utilize the fully-featured outliner to take control of the structure of your work
  • Switch to scriptwriting mode for automatic or custom formatting—then export to a dedicated scriptwriting program such as Final Draft
  • Use the name generator to create pseudonyms for interviewees or names for fictional characters
  • Automatically back up your projects as zip files each time you open or close them

Compatibility

  • Windows XP or later
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 100 MB disk space
  • 1024 x 768 screen

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital download
  • License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Minor updates included
  • Restrictions: Scrivener comes with a generous "household" license. This allows you to install Scrivener on multiple Windows computers provided that you are the primary user or owner, and on any machines owned by members of your immediate family residing in your household