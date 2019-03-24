Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Business

SendPilot Social Media Automation: Lifetime Subscription

Start, Grow & Automate Your Own Social Media Marketing Efforts with this Powerful, AI-Driven Platform

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
Add to Cart
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

There's money to be made with social media marketing, and SendPilot lets you tap into the market with a powerful, AI-driven platform. Capable of writing posts and curating engaging content in seconds, SendPilot gives you the means to fire your expensive social media manager and automate your marketing efforts. SendPilot features a suite of AI powered post writing features capable of understanding your content and niche, then using that information to write the copy and produce a ready-to-go social media post campaigns. Start creating year-long campaigns in 15 minutes right out of the box, and schedule everything to drip feed across your networks!

  • Discover niche-specific content to share & have SendPilot write the full post for you to drive engagement
  • All posts are unique & structured properly with introductions, content snippets, CTAs, backlinks and intelligent hashtags
  • Promote your blog articles & keep traffic coming over the year with smart blog post promotion on social media
  • Use SendPilot to write posts in 8 different languages
  • Use the platform as your new social media scheduler with a clean calendar, manual posting and direct integrations w/ other social networks
Note: Want to whitelabel the platform? Speak to SendPilot's live chat support and find out how you can upgrade to its Whitelabel Agency plan!

System Requirements

  • Internet connection required
  • Compatible with Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google My Business
  • Instagram and Pinterest compatibility coming soon
  • Desktop/laptop running Mac OS, Windows or Linux with a modern browser, like Safari or Chrome

Important Details

  • Plan type: Startup Plan
  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Version 2.1
  • Updates included
  • Access option: desktop
  • Max number of devices: 1
  • 80 posts per month
  • Unlimited social media profiles
  • 1 user account
  • Unlimited RSS feeds
  • Live chat support
  • Note: Customers can purchase and redeem additional codes to stack features. Purchasing four codes unlocks unlimited posts

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.