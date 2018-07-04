Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Sensibo Smart AC Controller

Automate Your AC with an Eco-Friendly Assistant

Automate and save energy with help from Sensibo, the smart air conditioning controller that makes you feel a little less guilty about cranking the AC in the summer months. Compatible with any remote-controlled air conditioner or heat pump, Sensibo takes less than a minute to install and lets you use your smartphone to schedule your AC for optimum efficiency and comfort. Program it to warm the house when you wake up, turn off your AC once you're asleep, and integrate with Amazon Alexa or Google Home to change temperatures with your voice.

  • Install in less than a minute & control via the smartphone app
  • Control your climate at all times w/ 7-day scheduling
  • Program your AC to automatically turn on/off using your phone's location
  • Share w/ multiple users
  • Integrate w/ Amazon Alexa & Google Home to use voice commands
  • Use Climate React to set triggers & adjust based on temperature, humidity, and comfort parameters

  • App control
  • 7-day scheduling
  • Climate React
  • Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration
  • Automatic location-based on/off functionality

  • Compatible in every country and with any voltage or power outlet
  • iOS 9.0 or later
  • Android compatibility varies by device
  • Works with split, mobile, window, cassette and central ACs that have a remote control
  • Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
  • Open API
  • Extensions and integrations for SmartThings, OpenHab, Homebridge (for HomeKit) and IFTTT

  • Sensibo Smart AC Controller

