Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Business

SERPstash Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Get Your Site to Google's Front Page with 21 Simplified SEO Tools

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Simplify SEO and push your rankings up with SERPStash. This tool breaks the SEO hustle down into three simple steps: Identify competitors and keywords, research backlinks, and run a complete audit on your page to identify areas for improvement. SERPstash gives you access to 21 simple tools to help you boost your site's ranking. You can find your current search ranking, display the top search queries bringing traffic to your site, and access more insights that will get your site on track for that coveted first-page spot.

  • Analyze & filter ranking keywords related to your industry
  • Discover who is ranking for the same keywords that you decide to target
  • Find the top 100 highest quality websites linking back to your website & who is linking to your competitors
  • Improve your site's speed w/ simple tests & insights from Google
  • Find your site's current ranking on Google & Bing
  • Identify indexed pages, top queries & backlinking pages
  • Test whether or not your pages are considered “mobile-friendly” on Google search results

System Requirements

  • Internet access required

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access option: desktop
  • Competitor research
  • Backlink research
  • Website audit
  • Competitor keyword research
  • Google SERP
  • Top search queries
  • Indexed pages
  • Robots.txt
  • Sitemap analysis
  • Submit sitemaps
  • Alexa rank
  • Crawlability test
  • Mobile support analysis
  • Headers analysis
  • New backlinks analysis
  • Poor backlinks analysis
  • High-quality backlinks analysis
  • Top referrers

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.