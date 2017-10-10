A 360º Surround Sound Experience From Two Speakers, Each the Size of an iPhone 6

Produces high-quality audio within a compact, stylish, extremely portable design

Emits 5 watts of sound from each power for a 10 watt surround sound experience when using both

Connect to one another & to Bluetooth devices automatically when turned on

Usable as a pair or individually

Uses Bluetooth 4.2 tech, which is 9x more efficient than older Bluetooth version & features a range up to 30 feet

It's a pretty simple idea: Portable speakers with stereo sound. Yet, so many Bluetooth speakers on the market come individually, so you only hear a single output. The Sharkk Twins, however, change that. This pair of speakers may be used individually or together for a 360º stereo sound experience unlike any you've heard from other portable speakers. Built in an extremely compact package roughly the size of an iPhone 6, and with automatic connectivity, this pair of speakers will make an incredibly simple audio companion anywhere you go.