Turn Your iOS Device into a High-Quality Mic!

MFi-certified & compatible w/ all iOS devices equipped with a Lightning connector

Matched cardioid & bi-directional 0.4" (1cm) cartridges for best-in-class audio

Mid-side architecture for a phase-perfect, clear stereo image

5 DSP preset modes (Speech, Singing, Flat, Acoustic Instrument, Loud)

Automatically adjusts EQ, compression & limiting for optimal results

Innovative hinge/rotation design supports multiple recording angles, including video applications

Free ShurePlus™ MOTIV recording app featuring:

24-bit/48 khz .wav (uncompressed) recording



Control over DSP mode selection, microphone gain, stereo width, raw mid-side adjustments, wind reduction, capsule selection, Left-Right Swap, 5-band EQ & compression/limiting

All-metal construction engineered to withstand the most demanding recording conditions

Your phone may not be made for flawless recording but the Shure MV88 is. Mounted via Lightning connector, your iOS device now sports the mic with best-in-class stereo audio. The MV88 records video with crystal clear sound, gets that interview with clarity, and captures the performance of a lifetime. Integrated with the ShurePlus™ MOTIV™ Video and Audio apps, you'll get on-screen metering, integrated controls, and the ability to customize the MV88 exactly how you want it. This multi-directional masterpiece tilts, rotates, and is made to withstand demanding conditions. Capture the best audio quality with MV88.

Included: Free Whoosh! Screen Shine Go 1oz with every Shure order - a $10 value!

