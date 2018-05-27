Sid Meier's Civilization needs little introduction, but the newest entry to the saga offers entirely new ways to engage with your world. The turn-based strategy franchise has sold over 35 million units worldwide since its creation, creating an enormous community of players attempting to build an empire to stand the test of time. Advance your civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age by waging war, conducting diplomacy, advancing your culture, and going head to head with history's greatest leaders. There are five ways to achieve victory in Civilization VI. Which will you choose?
Winner of 15 E3 Awards, including Best PC Game and Best Strategy Game
See the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before
Unlock boosts that speed your civilization's progress through history by actively exploring & developing your environment
Interact w/ other civilizations dynamically based on where they are in their development
Combine units to build more powerful defenses
Cooperate & compete w/ your friends in a wide variety of situations all designed to be completed in a single session
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
Mac OS X 10.11.6 (El Capitan) and 10.12 (Sierra)
Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores)
Processor speed: 2.7 GHz
6GB RAM
15GB hard disk space
Video card: ATI Radeon HD 6970, NVIDIA GeForce GT 775M, Intel Iris Pro
1GB VRAM
Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Rise and Fall
Risks & Rewards Run Aplenty in This Award-Winning Game's Expansion
Sid Meier's Civilization has always been a game of choices, but your decisions carry even more weight in this expansion. With the loyalty of your citizens on the line, the borders of the world are in constant flux as free cities emerge and neighboring empires compete for their allegiance. Lead your empire successfully, and you can send it into a prosperous Golden Age, but reckless decisions can send you into a Dark Age and spell swift defeat.
Steal other cities by inspiring loyalty in rival empires
Master the new governor system to bolster your cities w/ powerful characters
Create new Enhanced Alliances to get unique ally benefits
Play w/ 9 new leaders, 8 civilizations & more fresh content
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
Mac OS: 10.11.6 / 10.12.6 / 10.13.3
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Processor: Intel Core i5 2.7 GHz
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: 1 GB GPU Minimum - GeForce 775M | Radeon HD 6970 | Intel Iris Pro