Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition

Take Your Empire Building Further with This Expansion of the Award-Winning Game Series

by Aspyr
Civilization VI offers new ways to engage with your world: cities now physically expand across the map, active research in technology and culture unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their own agendas based on their historical traits as you race for one of five ways to achieve victory in the game. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers who have yet to experience the addictive gameplay that has made Civilization one of the greatest game series of all time. The package includes Sid Meier's Civilization VI, six DLC packs, as well as the Rise and Fall and Gathering Stormexpansions.

System Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 7x64 / Windows 8.1x64 / Windows 10x64
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 2.5 Ghz or AMD Phenom II 2.6 Ghz or greater
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 1 GB & AMD 5570 or nVidia 450 or Intel Integrated Graph

Important Details

  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: desktop
  • Note: This content requires the base game Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI (not included) on Steam in order to play.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
  • This item is excluded from coupons.