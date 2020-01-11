Take Your Empire Building Further with This Expansion of the Award-Winning Game Series

Description

Civilization VI offers new ways to engage with your world: cities now physically expand across the map, active research in technology and culture unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their own agendas based on their historical traits as you race for one of five ways to achieve victory in the game. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers who have yet to experience the addictive gameplay that has made Civilization one of the greatest game series of all time. The package includes Sid Meier's Civilization VI, six DLC packs, as well as the Rise and Fall and Gathering Stormexpansions.