Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Games

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

The Newest Edition of E3's Best Strategy Game Offers the Most Comprehensive Worlds Yet

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$29.99 $59.99 50% off
by Aspyr
(739)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($29.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
Sid Meier's Civilization needs little introduction, but the newest entry to the saga offers entirely new ways to engage with your world. The turn-based strategy franchise has sold over 35 million units worldwide since its creation, creating an enormous community of players attempting to build an empire to stand the test of time. Advance your civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age by waging war, conducting diplomacy, advancing your culture, and going head to head with history's greatest leaders. There are five ways to achieve victory in Civilization VI. Which will you choose?

Winner of 15 E3 Awards, including Best PC Game and Best Strategy Game

  • Redeem on Steam & start playing instantly
  • See the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before
  • Unlock boosts that speed your civilization's progress through history by actively exploring & developing your environment
  • Interact w/ other civilizations dynamically based on where they are in their development
  • Combine units to build more powerful defenses
  • Cooperate & compete w/ your friends in a wide variety of situations all designed to be completed in a single session

Details & Requirements

  • Instant digital redemption on Steam
For Mac OS:
  • Mac OS X 10.11.6 (El Capitan) and 10.12 (Sierra)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores)
  • Processor speed: 2.7 GHz
  • 6GB RAM
  • 15GB hard disk space
  • Video card: ATI Radeon HD 6970, NVIDIA GeForce GT 775M, Intel Iris Pro
  • 1GB VRAM
For Linux:
  • Ubuntu 16.04 / Steam OS
  • CPU Processor: Intel Core i3 530, AMD A8-3870
  • CPU Speed: 2.93GHz
  • Video card: NVIDIA GeForce 250
  • 6GB RAM
  • 15 GB hard disk space
  • 1GB VRAM
  • ATI and Intel video cards not supported

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption on Steam