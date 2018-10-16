Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Certification Course

Become a High-Performing Social Media Professional Through 12 Comprehensive Courses

Silicon Valley Marketing Institute
Description

Social Media Marketing is one of the fastest growing professions across many industries. Companies are looking to reach consumers across the Internet, and social media is a proven tactic for engaging users and increasing revenue. This training will provide you with the background and professional techniques you need to ace a Social Media Marketing interview, and be ready to rock on your very first day. Jump into this innovative and profitable field today!

  • Access 12 modules & 38 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to increase social media reach, attract more clients & sell more products
  • Study strategic social media marketing content, objectives & goals through videos, quizzes, and learning resources
  • Understand market psychology to optimize campaigns across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr, LinkedIn & more
  • Qualify for a larger salary w/ a certification from the Silicon Valley Digital Marketing Institute
  • Receive feedback from highly certified instructors whenever you need it
  • Discover down to earth techniques to reach a wider audience

Instructor

The Silicon Valley Digital Marketing Institute is a member of the Digital Technology Educational Accreditation Association connecting students with top instructors and course material in the field of social media. For more details on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

