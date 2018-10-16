Become a High-Performing Social Media Professional Through 12 Comprehensive Courses

Description

Access 12 modules & 38 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to increase social media reach, attract more clients & sell more products

Study strategic social media marketing content, objectives & goals through videos, quizzes, and learning resources

Understand market psychology to optimize campaigns across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr, LinkedIn & more

Qualify for a larger salary w/ a certification from the Silicon Valley Digital Marketing Institute

Receive feedback from highly certified instructors whenever you need it

Discover down to earth techniques to reach a wider audience

Social Media Marketing is one of the fastest growing professions across many industries. Companies are looking to reach consumers across the Internet, and social media is a proven tactic for engaging users and increasing revenue. This training will provide you with the background and professional techniques you need to ace a Social Media Marketing interview, and be ready to rock on your very first day. Jump into this innovative and profitable field today!