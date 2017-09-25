Take a Seat. With You Everywhere, We Mean.

Allows you to take a hassle-free seat anywhere you are, regardless of terrain

Same size as a can & weights just 1.3 lbs for extreme portability

Height-adjustable to fit people of all heights

Alligator foot clamp keeps the seat in place easily

Everybody knows the feeling of tired legs. Whether you're standing out at a concert all day or been walking up a trail all day, we all eventually need to take a seat. You can bring one with you everywhere with Sitpack. This ingenious device is the size of a can and packs a supremely compact seat that you can pop out whenever you need a rest. Know it's going to be awhile until the band comes on? Well, at least you'll be comfortable.