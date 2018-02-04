Part Crypto Cold Storage, Part Traditional: This is the Wallet of the Digital Age

Precision CNC machine cut w/ hand-sanded edges & hand-bonded plates

Receives cryptocurrencies via your public key w/ an NFC-embedded chip on the outside

Expands to hold 1-12 cards w/ ease & offers RFID blocking

Provides quick card access w/ bottom cut-away & a removable carbon fiber money strap

So you made some money in the crypto markets, huh? Well, you can't put that in the bank, but you can store your cryptocurrencies, as well as banknotes and bank cards all in the same location with the Cryptolite minimalist wallet. This clever wallet receives cryptocurrencies via your public key with an NFC-embedded chip, while 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum keeps all your card information safe on the outside. We live in a digital age, so why should your wallet be any different? Cryptolite combines the convenience of a traditional wallet with the digital freedom and super security of a cryptocurrency wallet.