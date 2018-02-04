Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

slimTECH Cryptolite Cold Storage Wallet

Part Crypto Cold Storage, Part Traditional: This is the Wallet of the Digital Age

by slimTECH

So you made some money in the crypto markets, huh? Well, you can't put that in the bank, but you can store your cryptocurrencies, as well as banknotes and bank cards all in the same location with the Cryptolite minimalist wallet. This clever wallet receives cryptocurrencies via your public key with an NFC-embedded chip, while 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum keeps all your card information safe on the outside. We live in a digital age, so why should your wallet be any different? Cryptolite combines the convenience of a traditional wallet with the digital freedom and super security of a cryptocurrency wallet.

  • Precision CNC machine cut w/ hand-sanded edges & hand-bonded plates
  • Receives cryptocurrencies via your public key w/ an NFC-embedded chip on the outside
  • Expands to hold 1-12 cards w/ ease & offers RFID blocking
  • Provides quick card access w/ bottom cut-away & a removable carbon fiber money strap

Details & Requirements

  • Components: aerospace grade 6k carbon fiber, 6061 aircraft grade aluminum, industrial grade EPDM tension rings, NTAG216 Encryptable NFC Tags
  • Waterproof
  • 100% Made in the USA

Compatibility

  • Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Monero, Dogecoin, Deep Onion, Tron, Elecroneum, ZCoin, and many others

Includes

  • slimTECH Cryptolite Cold Storage Wallet (black)

  • Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
