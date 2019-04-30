These Innovative Sheets Feature Pockets For Keeping Your Bedside Essentials in Arm's Reach

Description

We live in an era full of small items we want to keep nearby while in bed. This is why there's Smart Sheets® - a quality sheet set with side pockets that allows you to keep these essentials in arms reach! Never flounder for your reading glasses, cell phones, remote controls, nightly medications, notebook, pens, or some tissues for when you have the sniffles - they're safely tucked into these thoughtful storage pockets on the side of your bed. These beautiful sheets will enhance the look of your bedroom with their vibrant styling. The wrinkle-resistant and incredibly durable design will pamper you all night and leave you feeling rested.