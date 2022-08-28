Learn How to Grow Your Snapchat Account, Understand All the Features, & Gain Followers





Access 32 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Install the Snapchat app & sign up

Understand basic & advanced Snapchat features

Learn Snapchat marketing techniques

Get your initial following & build your fan base

Measure your Snapchat success

Learn from other Snapchat brands & influencers

Integrate Snapchat w/ your website & social media Snapchat is fast becoming a major player in the digital marketing landscape. Brands are leveraging the platform in creative ways to reach new audiences and engage them in creative ways. In this course, you'll learn the skills to grow a Snapchat account to elevate your brand or business in a smart, modern way.

BlackBrick Training is a company that was formed in late 2015 and their aim is to inspire people to become better at what they want to learn. They will teach the skills that are needed to become a professional.



They have apps on the iOS and Android app stores, but are slowly moving away from app development to focus on making courses and teaching people online so that they can learn more and become a professional and earn money doing what they enjoy.