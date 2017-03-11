Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Olive+Owen Designs Somerset 20 Piece Oversize/Overfilled Comforter Set

Sleep Like Royalty with This Beautiful Complete Bedroom Set

by Olive+Owen Designs
Revolutionize your bed set with this sharply modern and sumptuously soft 20-piece collection. Elegantly designed and cozily crafted, your bedroom will look worthy of the Pottery Barn catalog once you've adorned your bed and windows with this set. Complete with a comforter, 2 pillow shams, 2 Euro shams, 2 square decorative pillows, an oblong decorative pillow, a breakfast pillow, a bed skirt, 2 curtain valances, 4 panels, and 4 tie packs, you'll be sleeping in the lap of luxury in no time.

Details & Requirements

  • Size: Queen
  • Color: gray
  • Comforter dimensions: 90" x 90"
  • Pillow sham dimensions: 20" x 26"
  • Euro sham dimensions: 26" x 26"
  • Oblong decorative pillow dimensions: 12" x 16"
  • Square decorative pillow dimensions: 16" x 16"
  • Breakfast pillow dimensions: 7" x 16"
  • Bed skirt dimensions: 60" x 80"
  • Valance dimensions: 60" x 18"
  • Panel dimensions: 28" x 84"
  • Tie pack dimensions: 24" x 3.5"

Includes

  • Comforter
  • 2 pillow shams
  • Bed skirt
  • 2 square decorative pillows
  • Oblong decorative pillow
  • Breakfast pillow
  • 2 Euro shams
  • 2 curtain valances
  • 4 curtain panels
  • 4 tie packs

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Mar 8 - Mar 11