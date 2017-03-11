Sleep Like Royalty with This Beautiful Complete Bedroom Set

Revolutionize your bed set with this sharply modern and sumptuously soft 20-piece collection. Elegantly designed and cozily crafted, your bedroom will look worthy of the Pottery Barn catalog once you've adorned your bed and windows with this set. Complete with a comforter, 2 pillow shams, 2 Euro shams, 2 square decorative pillows, an oblong decorative pillow, a breakfast pillow, a bed skirt, 2 curtain valances, 4 panels, and 4 tie packs, you'll be sleeping in the lap of luxury in no time.
Details & Requirements
- Size: Queen
- Color: gray
- Comforter dimensions: 90" x 90"
- Pillow sham dimensions: 20" x 26"
- Euro sham dimensions: 26" x 26"
- Oblong decorative pillow dimensions: 12" x 16"
- Square decorative pillow dimensions: 16" x 16"
- Breakfast pillow dimensions: 7" x 16"
- Bed skirt dimensions: 60" x 80"
- Valance dimensions: 60" x 18"
- Panel dimensions: 28" x 84"
- Tie pack dimensions: 24" x 3.5"
Includes
- Comforter
- 2 pillow shams
- Bed skirt
- 2 square decorative pillows
- Oblong decorative pillow
- Breakfast pillow
- 2 Euro shams
- 2 curtain valances
- 4 curtain panels
- 4 tie packs
Terms
- Ships to Contiguous US
- Expected Delivery: Mar 8 - Mar 11