This Portable Ultrasonic Washing Tool Lets You Clean Your Laundry, Jewelry, & More Like Never Before

Description

Get rid of billions of fecal bacteria, pesticides & other contaminants in your laundry, food, jewelry, personal care tools, baby products, and more

Fill your sink or bowl w/ water, plug in the wall unit, put your dirty items & Sonic Soak in the water, set the timer, and press start to clean

Travel easier w/ its 4oz weight & less than 5-inch length

Protect your Sonic Soak w/ the included carrying case

Uses 40x less water & 15x less energy than standard washing machines

Sonic Soak is the newest evolution in washing technology that utilizes ultrasonic technology to provide a deeper clean, helping you save time, water, and energy. Clean everything from personal care products and accessories to fruits and veggies. With 50W of power and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second, it cleans deeper than anything else. This ultra-gentle tool is also perfect for washing delicates like silk, cashmere, and lingerie. Sonic Soak is your perfect companion not only for your home but also for camping and traveling, thanks to its lightweight design. Made with high-quality medical-grade stainless steel, Sonic Soak will last you a lifetime.

Reviews