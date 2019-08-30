This Portable Ultrasonic Washing Tool Lets You Clean Your Laundry, Jewelry, & More Like Never Before

DescriptionSonic Soak is the newest evolution in washing technology that utilizes ultrasonic technology to provide a deeper clean, helping you save time, water, and energy. Clean everything from personal care products and accessories to fruits and veggies. With 50W of power and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second, it cleans deeper than anything else. This ultra-gentle tool is also perfect for washing delicates like silk, cashmere, and lingerie. Sonic Soak is your perfect companion not only for your home but also for camping and traveling, thanks to its lightweight design. Made with high-quality medical-grade stainless steel, Sonic Soak will last you a lifetime.
