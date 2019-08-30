Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner

This Portable Ultrasonic Washing Tool Lets You Clean Your Laundry, Jewelry, & More Like Never Before

by Sonic Soak
Description

Sonic Soak is the newest evolution in washing technology that utilizes ultrasonic technology to provide a deeper clean, helping you save time, water, and energy. Clean everything from personal care products and accessories to fruits and veggies. With 50W of power and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second, it cleans deeper than anything else. This ultra-gentle tool is also perfect for washing delicates like silk, cashmere, and lingerie. Sonic Soak is your perfect companion not only for your home but also for camping and traveling, thanks to its lightweight design. Made with high-quality medical-grade stainless steel, Sonic Soak will last you a lifetime.

  • Get rid of billions of fecal bacteria, pesticides & other contaminants in your laundry, food, jewelry, personal care tools, baby products, and more
  • Fill your sink or bowl w/ water, plug in the wall unit, put your dirty items & Sonic Soak in the water, set the timer, and press start to clean
  • Travel easier w/ its 4oz weight & less than 5-inch length
  • Protect your Sonic Soak w/ the included carrying case
  • Uses 40x less water & 15x less energy than standard washing machines

  • Mashable: "This is the world's smallest washing machine that can fit in your pocket."
  • NBC: "Sonic Soak can be used to clean laundry, jewelry, produce, and more."

Specs

  • Materials: plastic & aluminum
  • Product dimensions: 7.5"H x 4"L x 3.5"W
  • Weight: 4oz
  • Provides 99.9% clean
  • 50W and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second

Includes

  • Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 21 - Sep 24

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 1 year warranty included