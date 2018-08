Description

Stream audio for music, video, games & podcasts from any app, straight from your Bluetooth-capable device

Play & skip tracks wirelessly w/ buttons right on the speaker

Control the tone w/ 3 presets: flat, warm, & bright

Charge any device w/ the built-in USB power port

Keep your music going for up to 6 hours of playtime w/ the built-in rechargeable battery

Life is better with music. With the Soundfreaq Double Spot Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, you can play your favorite music anywhere. Simply sync with your smartphone and tablet, and enjoy premium-quality sound, without having to juggle any wires. Better yet? You can even charge your device while listening with the built-in USB charging port.